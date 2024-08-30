Tonali returns to Italy squad after serving 10-month gambling ban

ROME — Sandro Tonali was called back to Italy’s squad on Friday after serving a 10-month gambling ban.

Coach Luciano Spalletti also handed Leicester defender Caleb Okoli and Atalanta midfielder Marco Brescianini their first call-ups for Nations League matches against France and Israel.

Key midfielder Nicolò Barella was left off the squad due to a sinus issue.

Tonali recently returned to action with Newcastle. He was banned by the Italian soccer federation nearly a year ago for betting on AC Milan and Brescia when he played for those teams.

Fiorentina forward Moise Kean was also selected after nearly a year away from the national team.

Italy visits France next Friday and faces Israel in Budapest three days later.

The Azzurri were eliminated by Switzerland in the European Championship round of 16 two months ago. Tonali missed the tournament because of his ban.

Leicester City's Caleb Okoli, left, and Tranmere Rover's Harvey Read Saunders battle for the ball during the English League Cup soccer match between Leicester City and Tranmere Rovers at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, Tuesday Aug 27, 2024. Credit: AP/Joe Giddens

Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli, who was also banned for betting, returned for the Euros and remains in the team.

Italy

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham).

Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Raoul Bellanova (Atalanta), Alessandro Buongiorno (Napoli), Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Caleb Okoli (Leicester), Destiny Udogie (Tottenham).

Midfielders: Marco Brescianini (Atalanta), Nicolò Fagioli (Juventus), Davide Frattesi (Inter Milan), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Samuele Ricci (Torino), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle).

Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, right, battles for the ball against Chelsea's Noni Madueke during the friendly soccer match at Stamford Bridge, London, Sunday, August 11, 2024. Credit: AP/Zac Goodwin

Forwards: Moise Kean (Fiorentina), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Atalanta), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio).