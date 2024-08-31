SportsSoccer

Ivan Toney leaves Brentford to join Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia

Brentford's Ivan Toney applauds fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Jan. 31, 2024. Credit: AP/Alastair Grant

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Ivan Toney is headed to Saudi Arabia.

The striker will join Al-Ahli after the Saudi club agreed to pay Brentford a transfer fee reported to be $52 million.

The Saudi Pro League had been quiet this summer — in contrast to big spending a year ago — but lured the England international away amid reported interest from Premier League clubs.

Brentford announced Toney's move early Saturday after the Premier League's transfer window closed.

The 28-year-old Toney scored 72 goals in 141 appearances for Brentford.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Ivan over the last four years,” head coach Thomas Frank said in a statement. “I’m happy he has an opportunity to try something new in his life and career.”

Toney had served an eight-month ban last season for breaching betting rules.

