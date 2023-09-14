Jadon Sancho to train away from Man United first team over 'discipline issue'

MANCHESTER, England — Jadon Sancho will train away from Manchester United's first-team squad because of a “discipline issue,” the club said Thursday.

Sancho claimed on social media that he had been made a "scapegoat" after being cut from United’s squad for its 3-1 loss to Arsenal earlier this month.

“Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training program away from the first team group pending resolution of a squad discipline issue,” United said.

Manager Erik ten Hag had said the forward was dropped from the Arsenal game because of his performances in training.

Sancho did not mention Ten Hag in his post on X, formerly known as Twitter, but it was widely regarded as a response to his manager's comments. He said he would not allow people to say things that were “completely untrue.”

“I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into,” he added. “l’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair!"

The 23-year-old Sancho, who had been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia during the recent international break, joined United from Borussia Dortmund for 85 million euros (then $100 million) in 2021.

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho, right, and Tottenham's Pedro Porro challenge for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Credit: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Sancho arrived at Old Trafford with high expectations but has failed to reproduce the form that made him one of the most highly rated prospects in Europe.

He did not feature from Oct. 22 until Feb. 1 last season, a period that saw him watch the World Cup from afar and undertake an individual winter fitness program in the Netherlands.

“You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United and we can make choices in the front line,” Ten Hag said of Sancho's omission from the Arsenal match.

The former Ajax coach has proved himself a disciplinarian since taking charge at United last year.

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho, right, and Tottenham's Pedro Porro challenge for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Credit: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Cristiano Ronaldo was made to train away from the first team after Ten Hag said he refused to come on as a substitute in a game last season.

The Portugal great then had his contract canceled by mutual consent after an interview in which he criticized Ten Hag and the club’s owners.

The Sancho incident has added to a troubled start to United's season, which has also seen Brazil winger Antony face allegations of domestic abuse.

United also parted ways with Mason Greenwood, six months after a criminal investigation of attempted rape was closed by prosecutors.

United plays Brighton on Saturday, having lost two of its opening four games of the campaign.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson