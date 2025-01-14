San Diego Wave trades US midfielder Jaedyn Shaw to the North Carolina Courage

U.S. national team midfielder Jaedyn Shaw has been acquired by the North Carolina Courage in a trade with the San Diego Wave.

In the deal announced Tuesday, the Wave receive $300,000 in allocation money, $150,000 in intra-league transfer funds and an international roster spot for the next two seasons. There is potential for additional funds to be exchanged if certain conditions are met.

The 20-year-old Shaw has made 21 appearances with the national team, scoring eight goals, and was named the U.S. Young Player of the Year for 2022. She was on the gold-medal winning team at last year's Paris Olympics but was limited because of a leg injury.

Shaw played in her first game with the Wave when she was 17. In her three seasons in the National Women's Soccer League, she has scored 14 goals with four assists.

She requested a trade last season. The NWSL's new collective bargaining agreement gives players final approval on trades.

“It’s been an absolute honor to start my professional career in this city and represent this club,” Shaw said in a statement. “The opportunity to pursue a new chapter is bittersweet, but I am excited about what lies ahead.”

Shaw is versatile and can play across the front line and in the midfield. She should help the North Carolina's attack, which scored 34 goals in 26 games last season.

“She is someone who has every tool at such a young age and will be a key part of our club. Her quality on the ball, both in possession and on the dribble, along with her levels in and around the box can unlock opposition," Courage coach Sean Nahas said in a statement released by the team.

Shaw is currently in Florida for the national team's January camp, which was moved from California because of the Los Angeles wildfires.