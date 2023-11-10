James Maddison out of England squad because of ankle injury

LONDON — Tottenham midfielder James Maddison has been withdrawn from the England squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers because of an ankle injury.

The playmaker was injured in the first half of Tottenham's 4-1 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday.

Spurs confirmed on Friday that Maddison “will remain at Hotspur Way for rehabilitation with the club’s medical staff.”

England hosts Malta on Nov. 17 and plays in North Macedonia three days later. The Three Lions have already qualified for next year’s tournament in Germany.

Tottenham plays at Wolverhampton on Saturday. Ange Postecoglou's team trails league-leading Manchester City by one point.