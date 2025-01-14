James Rodriguez signs with Leon in the Mexican first division and could play in the Club World Cup

MEXICO CITY — After a brief stint with Rayo Vallecano, Colombia international James Rodríguez' next stop in Mexico's top flight will be eight-time champion Leon, one of three Mexican teams which have qualified for this year's Club World Cup.

James, who signed his contract on Monday was a free agent, after spending just six months in Spain where he played in seven games for Rayo Vallecano.

Leon did not disclose the financial details of the deal or the duration of it.

The 33-year-old midfielder will be with his third team in a year. In January of last year he signed with Sao Paulo in Brazil where he also had a six-month stay in which he played in 14 games, scoring one goal.

In qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, James is the leader in assists with four and Colombia is in fourth place after 12 rounds behind Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador.

The 32-team Club World Cup begins June 14 in the United States.