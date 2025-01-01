US midfielder James Sands joins German club St. Pauli on loan from New York City FC

HAMBURG, Germany — United States midfielder James Sands has joined Bundesliga team St. Pauli on a six-month loan from New York City FC, the teams announced Wednesday.

The German club will have an option to extend the loan to keep the 24-year-old Sands through the 2025-26 season, the MLS team said.

It will be the defensive midfielder's second spell in Europe after the New York native spent just over a year with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Sands joined Rangers on loan in January 2022 and made 41 appearances in all competitions for the Glasgow club.

He has played 13 times for the U.S. national team.

“Moving to one of the strongest European leagues is a big challenge for me and one I’m very much looking forward to,” Sands said in St. Pauli's announcement on the first day of the January transfer window.

St. Pauli earned promotion to the Bundesliga by winning the German second-division title last season. The team is in 14th place in the 18-team league.

“James Sands offers an exciting mix of athleticism and footballing ability," St. Pauli director of sport Andreas Bornemann said. “Another positive aspect is that he can be deployed both in central holding midfield and central defense.”

Before leaving for Germany, Sands extended his contract with New York City FC through Dec. 31, 2028, the MLS team said.