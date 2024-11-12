Japanese soccer player Kazuyoshi Miura says he will play next season at age 58

TOKYO — Japanese soccer player Kazuyoshi Miura is several generations older than his teammates. His contemporaries retired decades ago. Lionel Messi is 37, and Cristiano Ronaldo is 39 — mere youngsters compared to Miura.

Miura will turn 58 in February, and the Japanese news agency Kyodo reported this week that he intends to play next season for his fourth-tier Japanese club, Suzuka. It will be his 40th season playing in professional soccer.

Miura is widely listed as the oldest active professional soccer player.

Miura scored 55 goals in 89 appearances and was a star with Japan’s national team in the 1990s.

He has played professionally in Brazil, Italy, Croatia, Australia and Portugal. He made his debut in 1986 with Brazilian club Santos, a side made famous by Brazilian star Pelé.