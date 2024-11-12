SportsSoccer

Japanese soccer player Kazuyoshi Miura says he will play next season at age 58

Kazuyoshi Miura, a 57-year-old former forward of Japan's national football...

Kazuyoshi Miura, a 57-year-old former forward of Japan's national football team, poses at a press conference at National Stadium in Tokyo on June 25, 2024, as Atletico Suzuka announced that he has rejoined the fourth-tier club. Credit: AP

TOKYO — Japanese soccer player Kazuyoshi Miura is several generations older than his teammates. His contemporaries retired decades ago. Lionel Messi is 37, and Cristiano Ronaldo is 39 — mere youngsters compared to Miura.

Miura will turn 58 in February, and the Japanese news agency Kyodo reported this week that he intends to play next season for his fourth-tier Japanese club, Suzuka. It will be his 40th season playing in professional soccer.

Miura is widely listed as the oldest active professional soccer player.

Miura scored 55 goals in 89 appearances and was a star with Japan’s national team in the 1990s.

He has played professionally in Brazil, Italy, Croatia, Australia and Portugal. He made his debut in 1986 with Brazilian club Santos, a side made famous by Brazilian star Pelé.

