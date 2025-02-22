SportsSoccer

Hermoso says guilty verdict for Rubiales kiss sets 'important precedent'

Soccer player Jenni Hermoso leaves after testifying at a court...

Soccer player Jenni Hermoso leaves after testifying at a court on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Monday Feb. 3, 2025 during the trial of former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales for his unsolicited kiss on her. Credit: AP/Manu Fernandez

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Spain forward Jenni Hermoso said Saturday that the guilty verdict given to Luis Rubiales for his unsolicited kiss after the 2023 Women’s World Cup final sets an “important precedent” for women’s rights.

“After everything, this will create an important precedent in society, where there is still much work to do,” she wrote in Spanish on Instagram. “My heart is full of each person who was with me and will stay with me in this fight.”

It was her first public statement since a Spanish court ruled Thursday that the former president of Spain’s soccer federation had sexually abused her when he kissed her without consent during the World Cup celebrations.

Spain’s National Court ordered Rubiales to pay more than 10,000 euros ($10,400) in fines and prohibited him from getting within 200 meters of Hermoso or communicating with her for a year. Prosecutors had asked for a prison sentence.

She ended her post with the message “And now, it is over,” (“Y ahora sí, se acabó) in reference to a phrase that went viral during the kiss scandal that meant “enough is enough.”

More soccer news

Guirassy scores 4 goals for Dortmund, first to do so since Haaland in 20201m read
Haraldsson scores twice as Lille moves to third place in French league with 2-1 win over Monaco1m read
Álvarez scores 2 as Atletico Madrid provisionally moves to the top of La Liga1m read
Hermoso says guilty verdict for Rubiales kiss sets 'important precedent'
10-man Arsenal loses to West Ham to hit Premier League title bid and leave Arteta 'very, very angry'3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME