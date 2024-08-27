Man City sells Joao Cancelo to Saudi champion Al Hilal for $28 million

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City sold Portugal full back Joao Cancelo to Saudi Arabian champion Al Hilal for 25 million euros ($28 million) on Tuesday.

Cancelo will join a squad already containing Brazil star Neymar and Portugal teammate Ruben Neves.

The 30-year-old Cancelo fell out of favor with City manager Pep Guardiola midway through the 2022-23 season and has since had loan spells at Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

He returned to City in the offseason but wasn't expected to be part of the Premier League champions' plans this season.

Al Hilal has won the Saudi Pro League a record 19 times and has been champion in six of the past eight seasons.