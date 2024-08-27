SportsSoccer

Man City sells Joao Cancelo to Saudi champion Al Hilal for $28 million

By The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City sold Portugal full back Joao Cancelo to Saudi Arabian champion Al Hilal for 25 million euros ($28 million) on Tuesday.

Cancelo will join a squad already containing Brazil star Neymar and Portugal teammate Ruben Neves.

The 30-year-old Cancelo fell out of favor with City manager Pep Guardiola midway through the 2022-23 season and has since had loan spells at Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

He returned to City in the offseason but wasn't expected to be part of the Premier League champions' plans this season.

Al Hilal has won the Saudi Pro League a record 19 times and has been champion in six of the past eight seasons.

More soccer news

Replacing a great manager is never easy but Slot didn't get that memo at Liverpool3m read
Kepa Arrizabalaga, the world's most expensive goalkeeper, sent out on loan again by Chelsea
Atletico Madrid struggles to find the net in 0-0 draw with Espanyol in Spanish league1m read
Newcastle nets inside 19 seconds and wins shootout in League Cup as Tonali returns from gambling ban1m read
Historic rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade win playoffs to qualify for Champions League1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME