US defender John Brooks returns to Hertha Berlin

By The Associated Press

BERLIN — United States defender John Brooks has returned to Hertha Berlin on a two-year contract with his former club in Germany's second division.

The 31-year-old center back came up through Hertha's youth system and played five seasons with the Berlin club after turning professional.

Brooks played last season for Hoffenheim and became a free agent this summer when his contract expired.

Hertha, which was relegated from the Bundesliga after the 2022-23 season, announced the deal on Thursday.

Brooks was born in Berlin and has spent almost all of his club career in Germany. He has played 45 times for the U.S., including at the 2014 World Cup, but his last international game was in 2021.

