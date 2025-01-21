Midfielder Jonathan Bamba moves to MLS's Chicago Fire from Celta Vigo
CHICAGO — Winger Jonathan Bamba was acquired by Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire from Spanish club Celta Viga on Tuesday and agreed to a three-year contract that includes a team option for 2028.
The 28-year-old, a member of Ivory Coast's team that won last year's Africa Cup of Nations, will be a designated player whose compensation and acquisition cost exceed the $743,750 salary budget charge maximum.
Bamba has played for Saint-Etienne (2015-18), Paris FC (2016), Sint-Truiden (2016), Angers (2016), Lille (2018-23) and Celta.
Chicago is entering its first season under former U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter.
More soccer news
Teenager arrested in probe of online abuse of Kai Havertz's wife
Enrique must outwit Guardiola when PSG meets Man City in Champions League2m read
Mbappé says change in mentality helped him to start playing better for Real Madrid1m read
Bayern signs German youth international Bischof for free from Hoffenheim1m read
Man City signs teenage Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis for $36 million1m read