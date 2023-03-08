José Pekerman leaves role as Venezuela coach after 15 months

CARACAS, Venezuela — José Pekerman has left his role as Venezuela's national team coach after being in charge for only 15 months and 10 matches.

The South American country's soccer federation said in a statement Wednesday that it had terminated the contracts of the 73-year-old Argentine coach and his agent Pascual Lezcano, who also worked as a director of the federation.

“It is fundamental that everyone that is a part of our staff shares the highest standards of commitment and delivery,” the statement said, without giving further details.

Pekerman was appointed in November 2021 on a five-year deal by Venezuela, the only South American country to have never played at a World Cup.

The coach, who had five wins, one draw and four losses with Venezuela, did not publicly comment on his departure.

Pekerman has coached at three World Cups — in 2006 with Argentina and then 2014 and 2018 in charge of Colombia.