Wolves goalie Jose Sa supported by manager after confronting angry fans during match

Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert, 3rd left, scores during the English Premier League soccer match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. Credit: AP/Nick Potts

By The Associated Press

WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Wolverhampton manager Gary O’Neil expressed his “full support” for Jose Sa after the goalkeeper confronted angry fans at halftime of the team's 4-2 loss to Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Sa gave away two of the record three penalties converted by Justin Kluivert after being tackled receiving back-passes. The Portuguese keeper went to argue with irate fans who were subsequently ejected.

O’Neil did not see the incident but offered his backing to Sa.

“Situations like this that we’re in has heightened emotions and responses,” said O’Neil, who is under pressure with his team in third-to-last place.

“Jose Sa has my full support. Whatever he needs from me he will get. The passes he received today he shouldn’t have received. The first one he can clear much quicker, of course he can. None of the players have anything but my full support. We tackle this difficult situation together."

