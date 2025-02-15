SportsSoccer

Bellingham sent off with red card in Real Madrid game at Osasuna

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, left, speaks with Real Madrid's Luka...

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, left, speaks with Real Madrid's Luka Modric after after being shown a red card by the referee during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at El Sardar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. Credit: AP/Miguel Oses

By The Associated Press

PAMPLONA, Spain — Jude Bellingham has been sent off with a direct red card in Real Madrid’s game at Osasuna after he apparently said something inappropriate to the referee.

Referee José Luis Munuera marched the England midfielder in the 40th minute of Saturday’s La Liga game after Bellingham apparently complained about a refereeing decision while gesturing with his arms. The two exchanged words before Munuera pulled out the red card.

Madrid coach Carlo Aneclotti had already received a yellow card for complaining about what he thought was a handball by an Osasuna defender in the host's area that was not punished.

Madrid was winning 1-0 from a goal by Kylian Mbappé when Bellingham ran afoul of the ref.

Two rounds ago, Madrid vehemently complained about refereeing that it claimed favored Espanyol in a loss.

