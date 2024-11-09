SportsSoccer

Leeds player Junior Firpo gets 3-game ban for alleged headbutt

Leeds United's Junior Firpo during the English Premier League soccer...

Leeds United's Junior Firpo during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds United at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London on March 4, 2023. Credit: AP/David Cliff

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Leeds defender Junior Firpo has been suspended for three games for allegedly headbutting a Millwall opponent in an off-the-ball incident during a midweek game in England's second-tier Championship.

The English Football Association said Saturday that the ban was imposed because Firpo's actions constituted “violent conduct.” He had denied the allegation.

The alleged headbutt was in the 95th minute of Wednesday's game with Leeds trailing 1-0. After a shot goes out of play, Firpo appears to strike Millwall defender Danny McNamara.

“The defender’s behavior around the 95th minute wasn’t seen by the match officials, but was caught on video, and the FA alleged that it constitutes violent conduct,” the governing body said in a statement. “Junior Firpo denied the charge against him, but an independent regulatory commission subsequently found it to be proven and imposed this suspension.”

The Dominican Republic international will begin serving his suspension Saturday, when third-place Leeds hosts Queens Park Rangers.

