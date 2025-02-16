SportsSoccer

Como teen Diao scores again to help his team to a 2-0 win at Fiorentina. Inter faces Juventus later

By The Associated Press

MILAN — Teenager Assane Diao could very well prove to be Como’s savior.

The 19-year-old scored again on Sunday to set relegation-threatened Como on its way to a 2-0 win at Fiorentina in Serie A.

It was Diao’s fourth goal in his seven matches since joining from Real Betis last month and the win lifted Cesc Fàbregas’ team five points above the drop zone.

Fiorentina was four points below fourth-placed Lazio.

Defending champion Inter Milan can go top of the Serie A table with a victory at fierce rival Juventus later in a match that could see the Thuram brothers line up against each other.

Current Serie A leader Napoli drew again on Saturday.

Como broke the deadlock four minutes before halftime with a rapid counterattack. A Fiorentina free kick was headed out of the area when Diao gathered the ball deep inside his own half and raced forward to beat home goalkeeper David De Gea one on one.

Nico Paz doubled Como’s lead in the 66th with a shot that took a slight deflection to curl in off the top of the left post.

