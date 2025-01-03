SportsSoccer

AC Milan beats Juventus 2-1 to progress to Super Cup final

AC Milan players celebrate after scoring during the Italian Super...

AC Milan players celebrate after scoring during the Italian Super Cup semifinal soccer match between Juventus and Milan in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. Credit: AP/Altaf Qadri

By The Associated Press

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — AC Milan will face city rival Inter in the final of the Italian Super Cup after it beat Juventus 2-1 in Friday’s semifinal in Saudi Arabia.

Juventus took a first-half lead after Turkish striker Kenan Yıldız converted a sublime pass by Samuel Mbangula but AC Milan grew in the second half.

Christian Pulisic equalized from the penalty spot after 71 minutes and Juventus defender Federico Gatti deflected a cross into his own net to decide the match five minutes later.

AC Milan will meet Inter, which beat Atalanta in the other semifinal on Thursday, in Monday’s final in Riyadh. Inter has won the last three Super Cups.

More soccer news

Nice extends great home run with 3-2 win over plucky Rennes
Bellingham's late goal gives 10-man Real Madrid comeback win at Valencia2m read
AC Milan beats Juventus 2-1 to progress to Super Cup final
Bournemouth signs teenage defender Matai Akinmboni from DC United
Marine flares fired at soccer games mean an attempted murder charge, Cyprus justice minister says1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME