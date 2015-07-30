Kaka helps MLS All Stars beat Tottenham Hotspur

Kaka scored on a penalty kick and set up David Villa's goal minutes later in the first half to help the best players in Major League Soccer beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 on a blustery Wednesday night.

The MLS improved to 9-3-1 against international competition in its All-Star Game.

Orlando City's Kaka and Villa of New York City FC are the new "kids" in the league and did all right. Both made their MLS debuts this season and showed their skills in the first half before taking a seat on the bench.

Harry Kane scored for the Spurs, who open the English Premier League against Manchester United on Aug. 8.

Keeper Nick Rimando of Real Salt Lake had a sensational opening 45 minutes before turning things over to David Ousted.

Ousted, who plays for Vancouver, preserved the lead in the 73rd minute when he made a sprawling save on a point-blank attempt by Josh Onomah.

U.S. national team member DeAndre Yedlin entered the game for Tottenham early in the second half and had a good chance at a goal in the 83rd minute, but sent the ball flying over the crossbar.

The 22-year-old Yedlin was acquired by Tottenham from Seattle and MLS in January. He's trying to make the Hotspur club and a good showing over the next few days may go a long way to securing a spot this season. He could also be moved to another team on loan.

Kaka, the captain of the All-Star squad, converted a penalty kick in the 20th minute after a hand ball in the box. Although Spurs keeper Michel Vorm guessed right on Kaka's kick, he couldn't stop the shot from the Brazilian midfielder.

Three minutes later, Kaka set up another goal when he delivered a pass that Villa tapped in with his left foot. Villa is Spain's all-time leading scorer. U.S. national standout Clint Dempsey, a former player at Tottenham before going to Seattle, also was given an assist.

Early on, it was a frustrating first half for Kane as he was stopped three times by Rimando. But Kane wouldn't be denied in the 37th minute, when he juked defender Omar Gonzalez to create just enough space to unleash a line shot into the corner of the net.

Kane had 31 goals in all competitions last season, becoming the first Spurs striker to eclipse the 30-goal mark since Gary Lineker in 1991-92. He was removed for a sub in the 77th minute and received an ovation from the boisterous crowd of 18,671.

While this was technically a friendly, Tottenham couldn't really afford to treat the game like that because it's trying to get match-sharp with Manchester United looming. The Spurs have an exhibition match against Real Madrid next week.

The MLS All Stars were without quite a few big names as Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Steven Gerrard (LA Galaxy), Robbie Keane (LA Galaxy), Frank Lampard (New York City FC) and Chris Tierney (New England Revolution) all sat out due to injuries.

Landon Donovan attended the game as a spectator. The U.S. soccer icon retired last season after winning the MLS title.

Donovan may have found his next calling, though. He stepped into the role of head coach in the MLS Homegrown Game on Tuesday, his side losing in a shootout to Club America under-20s.