Harry Kane misses Bayern training with facial injury a day ahead of Celtic game

Bayern's Harry Kane receives medical attention during the German Bundesliga...

Bayern's Harry Kane receives medical attention during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. Credit: AP/Marius Becker

By The Associated Press

MUNICH — Harry Kane sat out Bayern Munich’s training session on Monday because of a facial injury, a day ahead of the team’s Champions League match against Celtic.

Kane needed treatment on his face toward the end of Bayern’s 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, though he was able to finish the game.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said Monday it was “nothing serious” and “we’ll see early tomorrow how he feels.”

Bayern hosts Celtic on Tuesday in the second leg of their Champions League playoff. Kane scored to help the team win the first leg 2-1 in Glasgow last week.

If Kane doesn’t play, Kompany has the option of using Thomas Müller or Serge Gnabry up front, or he could deploy Jamal Musiala as a “false nine” with Michael Olise in support.

