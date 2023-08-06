Kane scores 4 goals in potential Tottenham farewell amid interest from Bayern Munich

LONDON — Harry Kane scored four goals in a preseason game for Tottenham on Sunday as speculation continues to swirl about his future amid interest in the striker from Bayern Munich.

The England captain, who has one year left on his contract at Tottenham, is reportedly the subject of a take-it-or-leave-it offer from Bayern of more than 100 million euros ($110 million).

Kane started the friendly game at home against Shakhtar Donetsk and scored the first four of his team's goals in a 5-1 win that highlighted his importance to Tottenham.

The 30-year-old Kane was given a standing ovation by Tottenham fans after being substituted late in the game, and he applauded back. He then returned to the field to applaud fans after the final whistle.

He could leave for free next year if he stays for this season and doesn't sign a new contract at Tottenham, where he has played as a professional since 2010.

Tottenham and Bayern have held talks about Kane, and Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeneß said last month he was confident the striker would make the move this summer.