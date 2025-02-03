Juventus signs Newcastle defender Lloyd Kelly on loan

TURIN, Italy — Juventus signed Newcastle defender Lloyd Kelly on loan on Monday to the end of the season, with a “high probability” the transfer will be made permanent.

Juventus confirmed on transfer deadline day that it paid Newcastle 3 million euros for the loan deal and will pay 14.5 million euros to make the move permanent if certain — easy — conditions are met.

“Given the high probability of the conditions for the player’s acquisition being achieved, this transaction for accounting purposes, qualifies as a definitive acquisition effective from today for a total amount of 17.5 million euros, plus additional costs,” Juventus said in a financial statement.

The 26-year-old Kelly is a central defender who can also be deployed as a left back, and is known for his aerial prowess.

Kelly joined Newcastle only in June, having spent the previous five seasons at Bournemouth.

“Kelly is known for his speed, his ability to build up play from the back and his tactical reading of the game,” Juventus said. “Thanks to his imposing stature at 1.90 meters tall, he is strong in aerial duels, both in the defensive phase and in dead-ball situations.

“His dynamism allows him to adapt to different tactical formations, making him a valuable piece to Juventus’ puzzle.”

Kelly becomes Juve’s fourth signing of the winter transfer window after Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain, Renato Veiga from Chelsea and Alberto Costa from Vitória Guimarães.