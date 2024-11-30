Justin Kluivert makes Premier League history with a hat trick of penalties for Bournemouth

Bournemouth midfielder Justin Kluivert has become the first player to score a hat trick of penalties in an English Premier League game.

The Netherlands international converted spot kicks in the third, 18th and 74th minutes against Wolverhampton on Saturday. His third successful penalty wrapped up Bournemouth's 4-2 win at Molineux.

“To go in the history books is amazing. Super happy with it,” said Kluivert, the son of former Netherlands, Ajax and Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert.

Evanilson was fouled for each of the penalties, becoming the first player to win three spot kicks in one Premier League game.