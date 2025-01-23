SportsSoccer

Kolo Muani joins Juventus on loan from PSG until the end of the season

FILE- PSG's Randal Kolo Muani celebrates after scoring his side's...

FILE- PSG's Randal Kolo Muani celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the French League 1 soccer match between Lille and Paris Saint-Germain, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France, Sept. 1, 2024. Credit: AP/Mathieu Mirville

By The Associated Press

TURIN, Italy — Juventus bolstered its attack by signing France forward Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the season on Thursday.

Juventus is in fifth place in Serie A and is unbeaten. However, Thiago Motta’s side has failed to finish teams off and drawn 13 of 21 games so far.

Kolo Muani became PSG's third-most expensive signing when he joined from German club Eintracht Frankfurt for 95 million euros (then $101 million) at the beginning of last season.

But he has failed to settle at the club and coach Luis Enrique used him sparingly this season.

Although his return of 11 goals in 54 games for PSG has fallen short, his speed and versatility as a skilful forward who can play wide or through the middle could suit Juve.

Kolo Muani has eight goals in 27 appearances for France. He played in the 2022 World Cup final defeat to Argentina and missed a golden chance in extra time.

More soccer news

Barcelona extends contract of Uruguay central defender Ronald Araújo to 2031
Bruno Fernandes strikes late to keep Man United on course for Europa League last 16 spot2m read
Tottenham striker Solanke set to miss 6 weeks with knee injury
Wrexham and Birmingham draw 1-1 in 'Hollywood derby'
Chris Wood signs 2-year contract extension with Nottingham Forest

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME