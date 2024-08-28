SportsSoccer

Atalanta signs Ivory Coast defender Kossounou from Leverkusen, which moves quickly to replace him

Arsenal's Kai Havertz, left, and Bayer Leverkusen's Odilon Kossounou in...

Arsenal's Kai Havertz, left, and Bayer Leverkusen's Odilon Kossounou in action during the pre-season friendly soccer match between Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen at the Emirates Stadium, London, Wednesday Aug. 7, 2024. Credit: AP/Adam Davy

By The Associated Press

LEVERKUSEN, Germany — Ivory Coast defender Odilon Kossounou has joined Italian club Atalanta from Bayer Leverkusen, which moved quickly to sign Nordi Mukiele on loan from Paris Saint-Germain as his replacement.

The Bundesliga club said Wednesday that Kossounou, who helped Ivory Coast win the Africa Cup of Nations title earlier this year, was joining Europa League winner Atalanta on loan for the season with the Italian club securing an option to buy at the end of the loan deal.

Kossounou returned from the Africa Cup to help Leverkusen to a first-ever Bundesliga title as well as the German Cup. He made 73 Bundesliga appearances for the club after joining from Club Brugge in 2021.

Kicker magazine reported Leverkusen was getting 5.5 million euros ($6 million) for the loan, while Atalanta can make the deal permanent for 25 million ($28 million) at the end of the season.

“Odilon’s switch is a good solution for all involved,” Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said.

The 26-year-old Mukiele is returning to the Bundesliga for one year on loan. Mukiele made 100 German league appearances over four seasons at Leipzig before he joined PSG in 2022.

Mukiele won two league titles at PSG but didn’t play as much as he might have liked, with 16 league appearances last season and 19 the season before.

More soccer news

Atletico Madrid struggles to find the net in 0-0 draw with Espanyol in Spanish league1m read
Newcastle nets inside 19 seconds and wins shootout in League Cup as Tonali returns from gambling ban1m read
Historic rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade win playoffs to qualify for Champions League1m read
Atalanta signs Ivory Coast defender Kossounou from Leverkusen, which moves quickly to replace him
Messi joins group training with Inter Miami, another step toward his return after ankle injury1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME