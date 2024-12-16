SportsSoccer

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal out for up to a month because of ankle injury

Leganes' Javi Hernandez, top, talks to Barcelona's Lamine Yamal as...

Leganes' Javi Hernandez, top, talks to Barcelona's Lamine Yamal as he lies on the pitch after a challenge during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Leganes at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. Credit: AP/Joan Monfort

By The Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal is expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks because of an ankle injury, the club said Monday.

Barcelona said the 17-year-old Yamal has a grade-one injury to his right ankle. He sustained the injury in the team's 1-0 loss to Leganes at home in the Spanish league on Sunday, when he had to be replaced in the 75th minute.

He is set to miss Barcelona's match against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league on Saturday and against fourth-division club Barbastro in the Copa del Rey in January. He is also unlikely to be fit for team's game against Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, also in January.

Yamal has already missed time because of a right-ankle injury earlier this season, an ailment that also kept him from playing some matches with Spain's national team.

More soccer news

Women's Champions League highlights a growing imbalance in European game2m read
Man City says one of its fans died at the derby match against United
Struggling Salzburg fires coach Lijnders ahead of Klopp's arrival at Red Bull1m read
With US striker Balogun sidelined, Monaco needs another forward. Kolo Muani could be a solution1m read
UEFA more than doubles team prize money for Women's Euro 2025 to $43M1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME