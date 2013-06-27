Donovan back with US, but not Bocanegra

Landon Donovan is returning to the U.S. national team after an absence of nearly 11 months, but Carlos Bocanegra was bypassed for the American roster for next month's CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Donovan and veteran defender Oguchi Onyewu were among 23 players picked Thursday for the regional championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Bocanegra, the U.S. captain at the 2010 World Cup, was among 12 players cut from the preliminary roster, which was announced May 31.

U.S. coach Jurgen Klinsmann bypassed most of his Europe-based regulars, who are on vacation before their 2013-14 club seasons.

Donovan has played in three World Cups and hopes to regain a place on the first-tier roster when World Cup qualifying resumes in September.