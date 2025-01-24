SportsSoccer

Late free kick goal rescues draw for 10-man Las Palmas against Osasuna

By The Associated Press

LAS PALMAS, Spain — Former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj scored a sensational injury-time free kick as 10-man Las Palmas came from behind to draw with Osasuna 1-1 in La Liga on Friday.

Januzaj's goal in the eighth minute of added time robbed visiting Osasuna of its first league win since early November.

Aimar Oroz fired home in a crowded penalty box eight minutes into the second half to give Osasuna the lead.

But Januzaj, the Belgian winger on loan from Sevilla, delighted the home fans when his late free kick took a deflection and rolled into the empty net.

The comeback was all the more surprising given that Las Palmas played the last quarter of the game with 10 men after midfielder Dário Essugo was sent off. Essugo was given a harsh yellow card for an innocuous challenge in the 72nd and shown another seconds later for protesting.

He was restrained by his teammates and escorted off the field by club officials.

A point apiece means Osasuna, which hasn't won a league match since Nov. 2, climbed one place to ninth, while Las Palmas remained 14th.

