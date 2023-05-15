SportsSoccer

Leão likely to return for AC Milan in 2nd leg of Champions League semifinals

AC Milan's Rafael Leao leaves the pitch after an injury during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Lazio, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

By The Associated Press

MILAN — AC Milan will likely have its top player back for the second leg of the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday.

Winger Rafael Leão was out with a right thigh problem when Milan lost the opening leg 2-0 to city rival Inter Milan last week.

“If today’s training goes OK, Leão will start,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said Monday.

Leão was named Serie A’s most valuable player when Milan won the Italian league last year. He was also instrumental when Milan eliminated Napoli in the quarterfinals.

