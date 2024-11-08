SportsSoccer

Pierotti's first goal for Lecce lifts the club off the bottom of Serie A

Lecce's Santiago Pierotti celebrates after scoring his team's first goal...

Lecce's Santiago Pierotti celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Empoli at the Via del Mare Stadium in Lecce, Italy, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Credit: AP/Giovanni Evangelista/undefined

By The Associated Press

LECCE, Italy — Argentine forward Santiago Pierotti scored his first goal for Lecce to help stave off another Serie A defeat with a 1-1 draw against Empoli on Friday.

Antonio Gallo crossed from the left for the centrally positioned forward to head a late equalizer for the home team.

It was Pierotti's first goal in 22 Serie A appearances since joining Lecce from Argentine club Colón de Santa Fe in January.

Lecce started the game bottom of the table after losing five of its previous seven matches, but Friday’s point lifted it above Monza and Venezia before they play Lazio and Parma, respectively.

Pietro Pellegri fired inside the left post from outside the penalty area in the 33rd for Empoli, his second goal in as many games. Pellegri’s goal for the 1-0 win over Como last weekend was his first since his summer switch from Torino.

