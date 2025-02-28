SportsSoccer

Fiorentina ends three-game losing run by beating lowly Lecce

Fiorentina's Robin Gosens, center, celebrates scoring with teammates during the...

Fiorentina's Robin Gosens, center, celebrates scoring with teammates during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Lecce, at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, Friday Feb. 28, 2025. Credit: AP/Massimo Paolone

By The Associated Press

FLORENCE, Italy — Fiorentina recorded its first win in four games when a first-half goal from Robin Gosens held up to beat lowly Lecce 1-0 in Serie A on Friday.

The German defender put in a thumping header after nine minutes, connecting with a deep cross from Brazilian full back Dodô.

Fiorentina should have made sure of the victory after 73 minutes but Lucas Beltrán’s penalty, given after a handball in the box, came back off the upright. The same player had another shot hit the woodwork in the final minutes.

Fiorentina moved into sixth place and Lecce remained 16th, four points above the relegation zone and without a win in four games.

More soccer news

Struggling Valladolid earns rare point against 10 men but relegation still looms
Fiorentina ends three-game losing run by beating lowly Lecce
Asensio double lifts Aston Villa into the FA Cup quarterfinals1m read
Mika Biereth scores third hat trick this month in Monaco win over Reims
Bayern extends Bundesliga lead to 11 points after coming from behind against Stuttgart

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME