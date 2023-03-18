Leeds boosts EPL survival hopes in 4-2 win at Wolverhampton

WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Rasmus Kristensen scored just seconds after coming on and Leeds withstood a late comeback to beat Wolverhampton 4-2 and move out of the Premier League relegation zone on Saturday.

Kristensen's goal in the 62nd minute extended Leeds' lead to 3-0 following strikes by Jack Harrison and Luke Ayling before Wolves got back into the match at Molineux.

Kristensen had only been on for about 30 seconds before he shot the ball through Jose Sa’s legs after Wolves failed to deal with Harrison’s cross.

Jonny's volley from more than 35 yards out — after goalkeeper Illan Meslier's headed clearance outside the area — made it 3-1 in the 65th and Matheus Cunha scored eight minutes later.

But Wolves lost momentum when Jonny was shown a red card in the 84th for a reckless challenge on Ayling.

Rodrigo added a fourth goal for the visitors in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Meslier made several key stops including getting his right hand on a point-blank effort from a charging Raul Jimenez in the 70th.

Leeds United's Luke Ayling, centre, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United, at the Molineux Stadium, in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Credit: AP/Nick Potts

Harrison's one-timer in the sixth minute was set up by 19-year-old Wilfried Gnonto, who beat a defender and put a low pass into the center of the area. Ayling made it 2-0 early in the second half when he headed in from a corner.