SportsSoccer

Leeds' Elland Road stadium evacuated, man arrested

Leeds United's Jack Harrison scores his side's second goal of...

Leeds United's Jack Harrison scores his side's second goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Brighton and Hove, at Elland Road, in Leeds, England, Saturday March 11, 2023. Credit: AP/Danny Lawson

By The Associated Press

LEEDS, England — The stadium of English Premier League club Leeds was evacuated because of a security threat that led to the arrest of a man on Friday.

Elland Road, its offices and the club shop were closed as police carried out checks after Leeds received a threat via social media.

West Yorkshire Police said a 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. The force said earlier that officers attended Elland Road “following reports of a security threat to the premises."

The Premier League is on hold this week because of international matches.

Leeds' next game is at Arsenal on April 1.

More soccer news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME