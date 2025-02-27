SportsSoccer

Leicester's slide continues in 2-0 loss to West Ham in Premier League

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek celebrates scoring during the English...

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Leicester City at the London Stadium, London, Thursday Feb. 27, 2025. Credit: AP/John Walton

By The Associated Press

LONDON — West Ham handed relegation-threatened Leicester its fourth straight Premier League loss by beating Ruud van Nistelrooy's team 2-0 on Thursday.

Leicester failed to score in each of those defeats — and allowed a total of 12 goals — to remain 19th in the standings, five points from safety. The Foxes have lost 11 of their past 12 league games.

Tomas Soucek scored in the 21st minute for the home team at London Stadium and the Hammers doubled the lead on an own Goal by Jannik Vestergaard just before halftime.

Leicester shook up its coaching staff after last weekend's 4-0 home loss to Brentford but kept Van Nistelrooy in charge.

In 14 Premier League games under Van Nistelrooy, Leicester has two wins, one draw and 11 losses.

More soccer news

AC Milan beaten 2-1 at Bologna in rescheduled Serie A match
Leicester's slide continues in 2-0 loss to West Ham in Premier League
Sports highest court says Moroccan soccer shirt depicting map of disputed area was breach of rules2m read
Pakistan soccer approves steps wanted by FIFA to lift international suspension
Argentina youth star Echeverri joins Man City a year after signing from River Plate1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME