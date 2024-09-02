SportsSoccer

Leipzig midfielder Haidara concussed after struck by opponent's overhead kick

By The Associated Press

LEIPZIG, Germany — Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara won't be available for Mali after he was concussed during a win over Bayer Leverkusen, his club said Monday.

Haidara was struck on the head when Leverkusen's Victor Boniface attempted an overhead kick on Saturday. Boniface was given a yellow card and Haidara was substituted in the 15th minute of Leipzig’s 3-2 win in the Bundesliga.

Coach Marco Rose indicated after the game that Haidara seemed confused.

“When the doctor comes to you and says, ‘Coach, he's having some problems with the date and the score in the game,' then you have to protect the player and take him out,” Rose said. “When it's the head, then we don't debate anything. The player doesn't understand it in that moment, but it's zero risk.”

Leipzig said Monday that Haidara had a concussion and would sit out games for Mali against Mozambique on Friday and Eswatini on Sept. 10. Both games are in qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Leipzig didn't elaborate on when Haidara will be available again. The club's next game is against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sept. 14, and then at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League five days later.

