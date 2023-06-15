SportsSoccer

Leipzig midfielder Szoboszlai fined for posing with flare after German Cup win

Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai scores his side's second goal during the...

Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai scores his side's second goal during the German soccer cup, DFB Pokal, final match between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Credit: AP/Andreas Gora

By The Associated Press

LEIPZIG, Germany — Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has been fined 30,000 euros ($32,600) for posing with a flare to celebrate winning the German Cup, the German soccer federation said Thursday.

Szoboszlai held the flare aloft in front of the Leipzig fan sector following the 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the final on June 3. The sports court of the federation ruled the incident amounted to “unsporting behavior.”

The Hungarian winger had scored Leipzig’s second goal as his team retained the title.

The use of pyrotechnics “poses considerable risks” for people in the stadium, the federation said. It added that Szoboszlai and Leipzig have both accepted the ruling.

