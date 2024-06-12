Seško opts to stay at Leipzig despite reported interest from Premier League clubs

LEIPZIG, Germany — Slovenia forward Benjamin Šeško has turned down reported interest from Arsenal and other Premier League clubs to extend his stay at Leipzig.

The Bundesliga club said Wednesday that the 21-year-old Šeško had extended his existing contract by a year to 2029.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United were all reportedly interested in signing the prolific forward. Šeško scored 18 goals in 42 games across all competitions last season after joining Leipzig from sister club Salzburg last summer.