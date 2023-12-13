Leipzig holds on to beat Young Boys 2-1 in Champions League after Forsberg goal

LEIPZIG, Germany — Emil Forsberg scored and Leipzig held on to end the Champions League group stage with a 2-1 win over Swiss team Young Boys on Wednesday.

Leipzig was already assured of its place in the knockout round after finishing second behind Group G winner Manchester City, and third-place Young Boys had already secured its place in the Europa League knockout round playoffs.

There was consequently little at stake for either team, though the visitors pushed hard for an equalizer after Forsberg’s 56th minute strike. Ulisses Garcia had a goal ruled out for offside in the 72nd and Joel Monteiro drew his shot wide of the far post when he only had Leipzig goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi to beat in stoppage time.

Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško thought he’d scored early on when he left a defender standing and fired inside the far corner, but that goal was ruled offside after a VAR check.

Gulácsi produced a fine reflex save to deflect Cheikh Niasse’s header over the bar in the 21st.

Šeško finally did score early in the second half on a counterattack, only for Gambia forward Ebrima Colley to reply straight away with the equalizer in the 53rd.

Kevin Kampl set up Forsberg in response and this time the home team managed to defend its lead.