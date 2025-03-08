SportsSoccer

Wirtz among three key players injured for Leverkusen before Bayern match

Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz gets injured and has to leave the...

Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz gets injured and has to leave the pitch during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, March 8, 2025. Credit: AP/Martin Meissner

By The Associated Press

LEVERKUSEN, Germany — Bayer Leverkusen is fretting about the fitness of three key players ahead of its Champions League match against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka and Edmond Tapsoba were all taken off early in Leverkusen’s 2-0 loss to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The club fears the worst for Wirtz, who suffered a right foot injury after going on as a halftime substitute.

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso said Wirtz was on his way to hospital before the match ended.

Alonso said he took off Xhaka and Tapsoba at halftime because they were having difficulties.

“We don’t know yet if they’re injured or they just have knocks,” Alonso said. “Granit and Edi had a few problems, that’s why we took them off. We have to wait and see.”

Leverkusen needs to overturn a three-goal deficit against Bayern on Tuesday after losing the first leg of their last 16 tie in Munich on Wednesday.

