Haraldsson scores twice as Lille moves to third place in French league with 2-1 win over Monaco

PARIS — Hakon Arnar Haraldsson scored a brace as Lille beat Monaco 2-1 Saturday and leapfrogged its French league rival to move into third place in the standings.

Lille has 41 points, one more than Riviera rivals Nice and Monaco. Fourth-place Nice has one match in hand and takes on struggling Montpellier on Sunday.

Lille dominated early proceedings at the Pierre Mauroy stadium and was rewarded in the 22nd minute when Haraldsson broke the deadlock at the conclusion of a slick move.

The Iceland midfielder was set up by Ngal’ayel Mukau and rushed toward the goal unchallenged and scored with a precise shot from the edge of the area into the far corner.

Monaco reacted well and had a good chance to level near the half-hour mark when Eliesse Ben Seghir's attempt with the outside of the foot ended inches wide from Vanderson's low cross.

But Monaco continued its trend this season of making silly mistakes as a sloppy pass from Wilfred Singo to Denis Zakaria led to Lille's second goal. Under pressure in the box, Zakaria slid and gave the ball away, and Haraldsson pounced from the rebound after goalkeeper Radosław Majecki pushed away his first effort.

Haraldsson, who joined Lille in July 2023 from FC Copenhagen, has scored four league goals this season.

Takumi Minamino kept Monaco's hopes alive, though, when he pulled one back just before the interval. Krépin Diatta’s cross was met by Maghnes Akliouche, who headed the ball into the path of Mika Biereth. His clever back-heel found Minamino and the Japanese midfielder slotted home from close range.

Monaco, which exited the Champions League this week in a playoff loss to Benfica, has now failed to win any of its last six league matches away.

Second-place Marseille later travels to Auxerre. Runaway leader PSG plays at Lyon on Sunday.