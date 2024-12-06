SportsSoccer

David hits double as Canadian stars for Lille in win over Brest

By The Associated Press

PARIS — Canadian striker Jonathan David scored two and made another as Lille brushed past Brest 3-1 to extend its unbeaten run to 10 games in Ligue 1 on Friday.

The last time Lille lost to Brest at home was in 1989 and that long run never looked likely to fall as David turned in a man-of-the-match performance at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

He put Lille ahead from the penalty spot after nine minutes and he got away from his marker and crossed for Hákon Haraladsson to clip home a second just before halftime.

Ludovic Ajorque got one back for Brest early in the second half but David restored Lille’s two-goal cushion when he pounced on a loose ball to slide home his team’s third.

David’s goals took his season total to 17 in 23 games. They were his 10th and 11th in the league and lift him to the top of the Ligue 1 goal-scoring chart.

Lille joined Marseille and Monaco in second place on 26 points, seven behind leader Paris Saint-Germain, which played Auxerre later on Friday.

