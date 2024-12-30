SportsSoccer

Prolific Lille striker Jonathan David considering new contract offer

Lille's Jonathan David celebrates after scoring the opening goal during...

Lille's Jonathan David celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lille and Juventus at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, France, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Credit: AP/Christophe Ena

By The Associated Press

LILLE, France — Jonathan David is considering a new contract from Lille and says his chances of staying at the French club are “50-50.”

The 24-year-old Canada striker is enjoying his fifth season at Lille and tops the league's scoring charts with 11 goals from 15 games. He is out of contract at the end of June and has reportedly been offered a two-year contract.

“As the president (Olivier Létang) said several times, discussions are going on. We're talking but no decision has been reached,” David told regional newspaper La Voix du Nord on Monday in an interview. “The door is never closed. It's 50-50.”

David has netted 17 goals overall this season — including four in the Champions League and two in the qualifying rounds — to take his tally to 101 since joining in 2020.

He is one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe and Lille risks losing him for nothing if he does not sign a new deal. However, Létang previously made it clear he would not sell David during the January transfer window.

Lille is in fourth place in the league and hosts struggling Nantes on Saturday when Ligue 1 resumes following a winter break.

More soccer news

