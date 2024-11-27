SportsSoccer

Lille says 2 fans stabbed when supporters were attacked ahead of Champions League game at Bologna

Lille's fans hold up their scarfs during the Champions League...

Lille's fans hold up their scarfs during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lille and Juventus at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, France, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Credit: AP/Christophe Ena

By The Associated Press

BOLOGNA, Italy — French club Lille says two of its supporters were stabbed when a group of fans were attacked in a bar ahead of Wednesday's Champions League game at Bologna.

Lille issued a statement on social media condemning “this cowardly and intolerable attack,” which it said happened on Tuesday.

“During the ambush, which is believed to have involved around eighty assailants, two of our supporters sustained stab wounds, among other injuries, and were given medical treatment,” Lille said.

Lille said Italian police have reinforced the protection of its fans ahead of the game.

“However, LOSC calls on its supporters in Bologna to be extremely vigilant, to ensure that the trip takes place in safe conditions,” the club said.

