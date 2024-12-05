Lille's unbeaten run is down to coach Genesio's astute blend of youth and experience

PARIS — Thirteen games and counting.

That's how long it has been since Lille lost a match and coach Bruno Genesio is winning admirers along the way, both for his tactical acumen in Europe and for bringing through more young players who have caught the eye.

Midfielder Ngal’ayel Mukau scored both goals in a 2-1 win at Bologna in the Champions League last week, with fleet-footed 19-year-old right winger Matias Fernandez-Pardo setting up the second.

Despite being only 17, midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi dazzled in a 1-0 win against Real Madrid in October. Last season, Bouaddi became the youngest player to appear in a European game when — three days after his 16th birthday — he played a Europa Conference League match against KI Klaksvík.

Genesio, who formerly coached Lyon and Rennes, is finding the right way to blend youthful verve and steely experience in his team. Lille has not lost since a 2-0 defeat at Sporting Lisbon on Sept. 17.

Bouaddi is paired alongside 34-year-old Benjamin André in a holding midfield role, where they both support Mukau in a central position behind prolific striker Jonathan David.

“It's the first time I've played so high up the pitch,” Mukau said. “Like all the young players in this squad, I've been very well received by the big players in the team.”

Lille's Ngal'Ayel Mukau, center right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bologna FC 1909 and LOSC Lille in Bologna, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. Credit: AP/Massimo Paolone

David needs one more goal to reach 100 for the club since joining in 2020, a milestone he could reach at home against mid-table Brest on Friday.

Kosovo winger Edon Zhegrova has formed an exciting partnership with David, setting up his goal against Juventus in the Champions League last month with a mazy run and pass.

In defense, veteran Belgium right back Thomas Meunier brings vast experience after a combined eight seasons with Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier is following in the footsteps of Mike Maignan — who joined AC Milan after winning the French title in 2021 — after breaking into the France squad. Chevalier was outstanding in the 1-1 home draw with Juventus.

Genesio has found a good balance in his side, which is fourth in Ligue 1 and 12th in the 32-team Champions League — meaning it is well set to qualify for at least the knockout phase in the revamped format.

Fans should make the most of it, however, because strong Lille sides tend not to last long.

The 24-year-old David is set to join a big European team, with Barcelona among those reportedly interested.

Given that Lille has a reputation for developing young players and selling them on for huge profits, either Mukau, Fernandez-Pardo — who joined Lille's academy at the age of 9, or Bouaddi could be the next to leave.

Prolific midfielder Eden Hazard joined Lille's ranks as a young teen before joining Chelsea and becoming the Premier League player of the year in 2015.

Most recently, teenage defender Leny Yoro came through the northern club's highly-rated academy.

Yoro joined Manchester United during the offseason in a move worth up to 70 million euros ($74), and made his debut on Wednesday against Arsenal after recovering from an injury.