Lionel Messi of Barcelona out two to three weeks with right leg injury

BARCELONA, Spain -- Barcelona's Lionel Messi will be sidelined for two to three weeks with an injury to his right leg, ruling him out of Tuesday's Champions League match at Celtic and two World Cup qualifiers for Argentina.

Messi hurt a muscle in his right thigh after scoring in Barcelona's 2-0 win at Almeria on Saturday.

It is Messi's second leg injury of the season. He missed the second game of the season after bruising his left thigh and also missed several games at the end of last season with a right hamstring pull.

In addition to the Celtic match, Messi will likely miss Argentina's games against Peru on Oct. 11 and Uruguay on Oct. 15 as well as two Spanish league games against Valladolid and Osasuna.