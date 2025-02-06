SportsSoccer

Man United confirms cruciate ligament injury for Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez reacts in pain as he lies...

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez reacts in pain as he lies on a stretcher after an injury during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Credit: AP/Dave Thompson

By The Associated Press

Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez is set for another long spell out of action after Manchester United confirmed he has a cruciate ligament injury on Thursday.

Martinez was in tears last Sunday when he was carried off on a stretcher in the 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League after landing awkwardly attempting to tackle Ismaila Sarr.

United didn't say how long Martinez would be missing.

“Assessment of the injury is ongoing to determine the appropriate course of treatment and the timescale for his rehabilitation,” United said.

United said the club wishes Martinez “strength for a successful recovery,” adding: "We will be supporting him every step of the way.”

Martinez had an injury-hit campaign last season, including time out with knee ligament damage and a foot problem.

Argentina's next games are World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil in March. The Albiceleste are top of the standings for the South American zone, five points clear of Uruguay.

