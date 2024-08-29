SportsSoccer

Italy winger Federico Chiesa completes move to Liverpool from Juventus for $13.2M

Italy's Federico Chiesa controls the ball during a Group B...

Italy's Federico Chiesa controls the ball during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, June 15, 2024. Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

LIVERPOOL, England — Italy winger Federico Chiesa completed his move to Liverpool from Juventus for 10 million pounds ($13.2 million) on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Chiesa, the son of former Italy striker Enrico Chiesa, is the first outfield player signed by Liverpool since the arrival of new manager Arne Slot in the offseason.

The deal for Chiesa includes Liverpool paying 2.5 million pounds ($3.3 million) in add-ons based primarily on team performance.

Chiesa joined Juventus from Fiorentina in October 2020 for 50 million euros (then $60 million) and starred for Italy in its run to the European Championship title the following year.

He damaged his ACL in January 2022 and was out of action for 10 months but returned for the Azzurri and played four times at Euro 2024.

“I’m so happy to be a Liverpool player," Chiesa said. "When (sporting director) Richard Hughes called me and he said, ‘Do you want to join Liverpool?’ — and the coach called me — I said ‘Yes’ immediately because I know the history of this club, I know what it represents to the fans.

“So, I’m so happy and I can’t wait to get started.”

Chiesa, who was into the last year of his contract at Juventus, can play on the left or right wing.

Earlier this week, Liverpool signed Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia on Tuesday in a deal that will see him stay at the Spanish team for the remainder of the season.

