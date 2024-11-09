SportsSoccer

Wolves off bottom of Premier League with first victory as Fulham and Brentford also win

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha celebrates scoring his side's second goal...

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the British Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton, at Molineux, Wolverhampton, England, Saturday Nov. 9, 2024. Credit: AP/Nick Potts

By The Associated Press

Wolverhampton secured its first English Premier League win after 11 games and climbed off the bottom of the standings by beating Southampton 2-0 on Saturday to ease the pressure on manager Gary O'Neil.

Brazil forward Matheus Cunha set up Pablo Sarabia for a second-minute goal and scored himself in the second half to inspire Wolves at Molineux.

Southampton dropped to last place and has lost nine of its 11 matches since returning to the top flight.

Fulham continued its impressive season by winning at 10-man Crystal Palace 3-0 to move level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea. Emile Smith Rowe opened the scoring and Harry Wilson, whose two stoppage-time goals earned a win at Brentford on Monday, added two more late goals after Daichi Kamada was red-carded for Palace.

Brentford bounced back from that painful loss with a 3-2 victory over Bournemouth, thanks to Yoane Wissa's double and a 50th-minute winner from Mikkel Damsgaard.

West Ham drew at home with Everton 0-0 in the other game, with England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford producing a breathtaking save in stoppage time to preserve a point for the visitors.

In the later games, defending champion Manchester City — coming off three straight losses in all competitions — visited Brighton before first-placed Liverpool hosted Aston Villa.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha scoring his sides second goal during...

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha scoring his sides second goal during the British Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton, at Molineux, Wolverhampton, England, Saturday Nov. 9, 2024. Credit: AP/Nick Potts

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

More soccer news

Leao scores 2 in AC Milan's draw at Cagliari in Serie A1m read
Monaco teenagers star in win at Strasbourg
Real Madrid defender Eder Militão tears ACL and needs surgery1m read
Vinícius nets hat trick in win as three Real Madrid players go down injured; Militão tears ACL2m read
Can sent off as Dortmund loses again and Leverkusen drops more points in Bundesliga1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME