Wolves off bottom of Premier League with first victory as Fulham and Brentford also win

Wolverhampton secured its first English Premier League win after 11 games and climbed off the bottom of the standings by beating Southampton 2-0 on Saturday to ease the pressure on manager Gary O'Neil.

Brazil forward Matheus Cunha set up Pablo Sarabia for a second-minute goal and scored himself in the second half to inspire Wolves at Molineux.

Southampton dropped to last place and has lost nine of its 11 matches since returning to the top flight.

Fulham continued its impressive season by winning at 10-man Crystal Palace 3-0 to move level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea. Emile Smith Rowe opened the scoring and Harry Wilson, whose two stoppage-time goals earned a win at Brentford on Monday, added two more late goals after Daichi Kamada was red-carded for Palace.

Brentford bounced back from that painful loss with a 3-2 victory over Bournemouth, thanks to Yoane Wissa's double and a 50th-minute winner from Mikkel Damsgaard.

West Ham drew at home with Everton 0-0 in the other game, with England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford producing a breathtaking save in stoppage time to preserve a point for the visitors.

In the later games, defending champion Manchester City — coming off three straight losses in all competitions — visited Brighton before first-placed Liverpool hosted Aston Villa.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha scoring his sides second goal during the British Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton, at Molineux, Wolverhampton, England, Saturday Nov. 9, 2024. Credit: AP/Nick Potts

