Liverpool advances in the FA Cup in Klopp's first game since announcing plans to stand down

It was business as usual for Liverpool in its first game since Jurgen Klopp announced his shock decision to walk away at the end of the season.

The Merseyside club advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup after a 5-2 win against second division Norwich on Sunday.

How Klopp would love to end his trophy-laden reign on a winning note by guiding Liverpool to more silverware this year. And victory at Anfield kept alive his team's four-pronged trophy pursuit, having already secured a place in League Cup final this week.

Liverpool also tops the Premier League and is in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

The customary rendition of “You'll Never Walk Alone” felt even more emotionally charged than usual as fans showed their appreciation for Klopp before kick off.

The German smiled as he drank in the atmosphere, but if there were any concerns the announcement of his departure would take the edge off his team, there was little sign of that as it routed Norwich.

“It was great for the fans to show their love to me and we need an atmosphere on the pitch," Klopp said. "We need the crowd and for them not to think about the manager. We need to forget it for a while and go for each opponent like crazy and that’s what we want to do and the next chance is on Wednesday (against Chelsea in the league).”

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez runs during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Liverpool and Norwich, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Credit: AP/Jon Super

Curtis Jones opened the scoring in the 16th minute and although Ben Gibson levelled for the visitors six minutes later, Darwin Nunez restored Liverpool's advantage.

His strike in the 28th gave Liverpool a halftime lead and goals from Diogo Jota in the 53rd and Virgil van Dijk in the 63rd put the home team in control.

Borja Sainz's stunning goal in the 69th made it 4-2, but there was little danger of Klopp's day being spoiled and Ryan Gravenberch completed the scoring in the fifth minute of time added on.

Liverpool plays Watford or Southampton in the next round.

CROWD TROUBLE

The FA said it would investigate after the game between West Brom and Wolves was stopped because of “dangerous and inexcusable” crowd trouble.

Wolves won the heated West Midlands derby 2-0, but the result was overshadowed by scenes off the field at the Hawthorns and the lengthy delay until the game could be restarted.

“The disorder that occurred at the Black Country derby between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers is completely unacceptable,” the Football Association said.

The game was stopped shortly after Matheus Cunha scored Wolves' second. Pedro Neto had fired the visitors ahead in the first half.

Stuart Armstrong scored an 89th-minute equalizer to earn Southampton a replay against Watford after a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road.

WREXHAM INCENTIVE

Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham was give added incentive to overcome Blackburn on Monday after the winner of their game was drawn against Premier League Newcastle in the fifth round.

