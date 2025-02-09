SportsSoccer

Wolves into FA Cup fifth round after beating second-tier Blackburn. Liverpool vs Plymouth later

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Blackburn Rovers' John Buckley, background center, vie for the ball during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Blackburn Rovers and Wolverhampton Wanderers, at Ewood Park, in Blackburn, England, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Martin Rickett

Wolverhampton reached the fifth round of the FA Cup by winning 2-0 at second-tier Blackburn thanks to goals by Brazilians Joao Gomes and Matheus Cunha in the space of two minutes on Sunday.

Later, Liverpool — fielding a much-changed lineup — is at second-tier Plymouth and there is an all-Premier League matchup between Aston Villa and Tottenham, when Marcus Rashford might make his debut for Villa after a loan move from Manchester United.

Gomes shot under the body of goalkeeper Balázs Tóth to give Wolves the lead in the 33rd at Ewood Park, before Cunha drove home a low finish into the far corner a minute later.

